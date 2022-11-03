Paylocity Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Q 1 2023 Recurring & Other Revenue of $245.4 million, up 36% year-over-year

Q1 2023 Total Revenue of $253.3 million, up 39% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended September 30, 2022.

"Our strong sales momentum continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with recurring and other revenue growth of 36% and total revenue growth of 39%, as our differentiated value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry continues to resonate in the marketplace. In September we held our annual Elevate Client Conference, where we hosted a record 4,000 clients, prospects, and partners to more than 100 virtual and in-person sessions over the course of two days. The prevailing topic throughout the Conference was the notion of leveraging software to enhance culture and connect employees more efficiently across an organization. At Elevate we also highlighted several new product enhancements across our suite, including a new centralized video hub to review, edit and share content, several additional communication features in Community, and our My Insights feature, which allows clients to customize their dashboards. Each of these product enhancements are specifically focused on driving a more modern Connected HR experience at both the employee and company level," said Steve Beauchamp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $253.3 million, an increase of 39% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Recurring & other revenue was $245.4 million, an increase of 36% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $7.1 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $55.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $30.4 million or $0.54 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on 56.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $66.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $65.5 million as of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $16.4 million.

As of September 30, 2022, Paylocity had no long-term debt and had not drawn on its credit facility. In August 2022, Paylocity increased its liquidity through expansion of the existing credit facility to $550 million.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 3, 2022, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2023 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $257.0 million to $261.0 million, which represents approximately 32% growth over fiscal 2022 second quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $63.5 million to $66.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.122 billion to $1.127 billion, which represents approximately 32% growth over fiscal year 2022 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $336.0 million to $340.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with detailed financial information can be accessed through https://investors.paylocity.com/events-and-presentations where dial in details will be provided. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at https://investors.paylocity.com/ .

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company's financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity's future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "seek" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management's beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, including the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") on the U.S. and the global economy, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity's employees and clients; Paylocity's ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company's ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity's reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity's reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity's markets; Paylocity's ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity's security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity's solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity's industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity's clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity's business and financial results identified in Paylocity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 5, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,756 $ 65,484 Accounts receivable, net 15,754 21,519 Deferred contract costs 59,501 64,058 Prepaid expenses and other 28,896 29,122 Total current assets before funds held for clients 243,907 180,183 Funds held for clients 3,987,776 2,299,437 Total current assets 4,231,683 2,479,620 Capitalized internal-use software, net 61,985 66,693 Property and equipment, net 62,839 60,943 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,210 47,614 Intangible assets, net 45,475 42,704 Goodwill 101,949 102,054 Long-term deferred contract costs 229,067 244,554 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 7,746 7,624 Deferred income tax assets 19,060 43,303 Total assets $ 4,809,014 $ 3,095,109 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,374 $ 6,235 Accrued expenses 124,384 105,907 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 132,758 112,142 Client fund obligations 3,987,776 2,299,437 Total current liabilities 4,120,534 2,411,579 Long-term operating lease liabilities 69,119 67,040 Other long-term liabilities 3,681 3,427 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,217 2,217 Total liabilities $ 4,195,551 $ 2,484,263 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022; 55,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 55,664 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 55 56 Additional paid-in capital 289,843 259,245 Retained earnings 325,868 356,220 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,303 ) (4,675 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 613,463 $ 610,846 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,809,014 $ 3,095,109





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 180,824 $ 245,406 Interest income on funds held for clients 873 7,874 Total revenues 181,697 253,280 Cost of revenues 63,249 84,543 Gross profit 118,448 168,737 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 49,885 71,063 Research and development 23,076 40,093 General and administrative 35,235 50,492 Total operating expenses 108,196 161,648 Operating income 10,252 7,089 Other expense (117 ) (163 ) Income before income taxes 10,135 6,926 Income tax benefit (20,797 ) (23,426 ) Net income $ 30,932 $ 30,352 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (75 ) (2,372 ) Comprehensive income $ 30,857 $ 27,980 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.54 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 54,810 55,453 Diluted 56,506 56,664

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three months ended September 30, are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Cost of revenues $ 3,527 $ 5,045 Sales and marketing 6,020 10,500 Research and development 4,774 10,234 General and administrative 9,435 19,199 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 23,756 $ 44,978



PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,932 $ 30,352 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 19,559 39,813 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,322 14,267 Deferred income tax benefit (20,827 ) (23,415 ) Provision for credit losses 38 266 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 90 (842 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 44 94 Other 27 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (173 ) (6,020 ) Deferred contract costs (11,114 ) (19,328 ) Prepaid expenses and other (9,807 ) 614 Accounts payable 1,567 (1,805 ) Accrued expenses and other (25,790 ) (17,734 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,132 ) 16,387 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (135,849 ) (118,926 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 9,648 42,850 Capitalized internal-use software costs (9,159 ) (9,953 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,220 ) (3,447 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (59,581 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (198,161 ) (89,476 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 1,425,782 (1,688,339 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (60,809 ) (74,071 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (9 ) (855 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,364,964 (1,763,265 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,162,671 (1,836,354 ) Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,945,881 3,793,453 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 3,108,552 $ 1,957,099 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 3,079 $ — Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 2,165 $ 117 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 63 $ 62 Cash paid for income taxes $ 13 $ 19 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,431 $ 65,484 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 3,042,121 1,891,615 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 3,108,552 $ 1,957,099

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 118,448 $ 168,737 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 6,128 7,042 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles — 1,854 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 3,527 5,045 Other items (1) 12 19 Adjusted gross profit $ 128,115 $ 182,697





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 10,252 $ 7,089 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 23,756 44,978 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,352 2,771 Other items (2) 803 265 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 36,163 $ 55,103





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 30,932 $ 30,352 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 23,756 44,978 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,352 2,771 Other items (2) 803 265 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (23,688 ) (22,935 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 33,155 $ 55,431





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 33,155 $ 55,431 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,506 56,664 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.98





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 30,932 $ 30,352 Interest expense 108 187 Income tax benefit (20,797 ) (23,426 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 11,322 14,267 EBITDA 21,565 21,380 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 23,756 44,978 Other items (2) 803 265 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,124 $ 66,623





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 49,885 $ 71,063 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 6,020 10,500 Other items (1) 26 22 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 43,839 $ 60,541





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 23,076 $ 40,093 Capitalized internal-use software costs 9,159 9,953 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,774 10,234 Other items (1) 143 218 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 27,318 $ 39,594





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 35,235 $ 50,492 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 9,435 19,199 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 1,352 917 Other items (2) 622 6 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 23,826 $ 30,370

(1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition and other transaction-related costs.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and other transaction-related costs.