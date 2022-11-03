Open Lending Corporation: Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the "Company" or "Open Lending"), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2022.



"Our results were in line with our expectations despite continued challenging economic and industry dynamics affecting our business," said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. "We plan to remain focused on what we can control, including continuing to invest in our go-to-market sales strategy and enhancing our technology. This is made possible by our significant cash generation resulting from our resilient business model and strong balance sheet. We will continue to target Company growth in excess of industry growth rates, but not at the expense of our commitment to managing risk as it relates to the credit quality of our portfolio."

"We have a significant, underpenetrated TAM totaling approximately $270 billion in annual loan originations, and a significant business model advantage, including our 20+ years of proprietary data and exclusive relationships with four A-rated insurance partners. We continue to be confident in the resiliency of our business and remain excited about our long-term opportunity," concluded Jezek.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Highlights

The Company facilitated 42,186 certified loans during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 49,332 certified loans in the third quarter of 2021

Total revenue was $50.7 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $58.9 million in the third quarter of 2021

Gross profit was $45.5 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $52.5 million in the third quarter of 2021

Net income was $24.5 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $29.4 million in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $42.1 million in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2022 Outlook

Based on the third quarter results and trends into the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company is modifying its guidance ranges as follows:

Full Year 2022 Outlook Total Certified Loans 160,000 - 170,000 Total Revenue $180 - 190 million Adjusted EBITDA $112 - 122 million Adjusted Operating Cash Flows (a) $130 - 145 million

Adjusted Operating Cash Flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures ("CAPEX") +/- change in contract assets.

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy, including rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying "yes" to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company's business, the Company's new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading "2022 Outlook" above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation ("Business Combination"); other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,807 $ 116,454 Restricted cash 3,349 3,055 Accounts receivable, net 6,654 6,525 Current contract assets, net 65,555 70,542 Income tax receivable 2,329 1,345 Other current assets 3,515 4,873 Total current assets 283,209 202,794 Property and equipment, net 2,789 2,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,758 5,189 Non-current contract assets, net 34,385 42,414 Deferred tax asset, net 73,363 65,503 Other non-current assets 459 262 Total assets $ 398,963 $ 318,825 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 183 $ 1,285 Accrued expenses 8,838 3,984 Current portion of debt 3,750 3,125 Third-party claims administration liability 3,358 3,050 Other current liabilities 851 621 Total current liabilities 16,980 12,065 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 144,478 143,135 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,231 4,643 Total liabilities $ 165,689 $ 159,843 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,230,762 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 499,843 496,983 Accumulated deficit (211,630 ) (282,439 ) Treasury stock at cost, 1,967,423 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,985,309 shares as of December 31, 2021 (56,221 ) (56,844 ) Total stockholders' equity 233,274 158,982 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 398,963 $ 318,825



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Profit share $ 26,523 $ 35,447 $ 83,990 $ 102,019 Program fees 21,845 21,638 62,302 57,146 Claims administration and other service fees 2,293 1,807 6,481 4,860 Total revenue 50,661 58,892 152,773 164,025 Cost of services 5,199 6,380 15,072 13,882 Gross profit 45,462 52,512 137,701 150,143 Operating expenses General and administrative 9,335 7,197 24,785 23,790 Selling and marketing 5,981 3,308 13,708 8,659 Research and development 2,355 1,268 6,366 2,632 Total operating expenses 17,671 11,773 44,859 35,081 Operating income 27,791 40,739 92,842 115,062 Interest expense (1,608 ) (959 ) (3,535 ) (5,370 ) Interest income 321 35 368 177 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement — — — 55,422 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (8,778 ) Other income (expense) (239 ) 3 (239 ) (130 ) Income before income taxes 26,265 39,818 89,436 156,383 Income tax expense 1,736 10,404 18,627 38,141 Net income $ 24,529 $ 29,414 $ 70,809 $ 118,242 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.23 0.56 0.94 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.23 0.56 0.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 126,228,723 126,190,351 126,222,084 126,405,822 Diluted 126,228,723 126,247,499 126,222,415 126,451,119



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 70,809 $ 118,242 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 3,564 2,726 Depreciation and amortization 680 322 Amortization of debt issuance costs 265 507 Non-cash operating lease cost 431 405 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement — (55,422 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,778 Deferred income taxes (7,860 ) 19,176 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (129 ) (2,522 ) Contract assets, net 13,016 (24,920 ) Other current and non-current assets 1,331 (298 ) Accounts payable (1,101 ) (2,012 ) Accrued expenses 4,849 4,328 Income tax receivable (984 ) (533 ) Operating lease liabilities (363 ) (558 ) Third-party claims administration liability 308 306 Other current and non-current liabilities 181 (102 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 84,997 68,423 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (637 ) (1,785 ) Net cash used in investing activities (637 ) (1,785 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans 150,000 125,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 50,000 Payments on term loans (122,656 ) (168,409 ) Payments on revolving credit facility (25,000 ) (25,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (976 ) (1,669 ) Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (81 ) — Settlement of tax receivable agreement — (36,948 ) Shares repurchased — (20,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,287 (77,026 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 85,647 (10,388 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 119,509 104,148 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 205,156 $ 93,760 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,859 $ 4,545 Income tax paid, net $ 27,471 $ 19,397 Non-cash investing and financing: Property and equipment accrued but not paid $ 5 $ —



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 24,529 $ 29,414 $ 70,809 $ 118,242 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 1,608 959 3,535 5,370 Income tax expense 1,736 10,404 18,627 38,141 Depreciation and amortization expense 233 201 680 590 Share-based compensation expense 1,295 1,098 3,564 2,726 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (1) — — — (55,422 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) — — — 8,778 Total adjustments 4,872 12,662 26,406 183 Adjusted EBITDA 29,401 42,076 97,215 118,425 Total revenue $ 50,661 $ 58,892 $ 152,773 $ 164,025 Adjusted EBITDA margin 58 % 71 % 64 % 72 % Adjusted operating cash flows (3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,401 $ 42,076 $ 97,215 $ 118,425 CAPEX (273 ) (944 ) (637 ) (1,785 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 6,808 (2,329 ) 13,016 (24,920 ) Adjusted operating cash flows $ 35,936 $ 38,803 $ 109,594 $ 91,720

Notes:

(1) Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement.

(2) Reflects unamortized deferred financing costs that were written off in connection with the refinancing of our prior term loan in March 2021.

(3) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.



