Freitag, 04.11.2022
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
WKN: A2QGR3 ISIN: CA89072T1021  
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2022 | 22:04
Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 29% (3% organic growth) to €228.6 million compared to €177.1 million in Q3 2021.
  • Net income increased to €18.4 million (€0.15 on a diluted per share basis) from €18.1 million (€0.09 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €35.7 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.9 million resulting in total consideration of €43.6 million.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased €2.4 million to €10.9 million compared to €8.5 million in Q3 2021 representing an increase of 29%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") was negative €0.5 million for both Q3 2022 and Q3 2021.
  • On October 28, 2022 the Company's credit facility was amended increasing the amount available to borrow to €550 million from €300 million.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was €228.6 million, an increase of 29%, or €51.5 million, compared to €177.1 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the first nine months of 2022 total revenues were €653.0 million, an increase of 22%, or €118.0 million, compared to €535.0 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3% and 4% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased €0.3 million to €18.4 million compared to €18.1 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.15 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to €0.09 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was €58.9 million or €0.45 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of €2,249.3 million or €32.78 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,302.2 million redeemable preferred securities expense. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.5 million to 129.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, CFO increased €2.4 million to €10.9 million compared to €8.5 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 29%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, CFO increased €21.3 million to €154.9 million compared to €133.7 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 16%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, FCFA2S was negative €0.5 million compared to negative €0.5 million for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €30.6 million to €35.7 million compared to €66.3 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 46%. The decline is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30, 
   20222021   20222021 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  10.9 8.5    154.9 133.7  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.3)(0.3)   (0.9)(0.9) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (3.4)(3.3)   (7.4)(5.9) 
Credit facility transaction costs  (0.1)-    (0.1)(2.4) 
Payments of lease obligations  (5.2)(4.4)   (14.8)(12.9) 
Property and equipment purchased  (1.2)(1.3)   (4.8)(3.2) 
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders  - -    (66.6)-  
           
   0.6 (0.8)   60.3 108.4  
Less amount attributable to          
non-controlling interests  (1.2)0.3    (24.6)(42.1) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  (0.5)(0.5)   35.7 66.3  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.
           

 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
Unaudited    
   September 30, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021
      
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash 135,79775,326 66,634 
 Accounts receivable 83,18270,725 57,091 
 Unbilled revenue 44,33532,592 29,688 
 Inventories 1,336570 654 
 Other assets 35,41321,776 25,005 
   300,063200,989 179,071 
      
Non-current assets:    
 Property and equipment 19,32815,326 15,228 
 Right of use assets 56,85454,382 52,644 
 Deferred income taxes 9,1356,831 4,779 
 Other assets 16,4396,655 4,810 
 Intangible assets896,251744,136 678,777 
   998,007827,330 756,239 
      
Total assets 1,298,0701,028,319 935,310 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Topicus Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans156,94546,489 40,092 
 Loan from CSI 33,70729,116 - 
 Redeemable preferred securities -66,614 66,614 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 139,581135,993 104,637 
 Deferred revenue 152,48682,179 106,082 
 Provisions 1,1861,893 2,216 
 Acquisition holdback payables 14,5278,876 5,811 
 Lease obligations 19,04016,234 15,798 
 Income taxes payable 16,82611,400 11,850 
   534,299398,794 353,100 
      
Non-current liabilities:    
 Term and other loans 106,20196,113 95,961 
 Deferred income taxes 147,642125,004 125,654 
 Acquisition holdback payables 2,578945 485 
 Lease obligations 38,93138,955 37,624 
 Other liabilities 23,87912,877 11,855 
   319,231273,893 271,579 
      
Total liabilities 853,530672,687 624,679 
      
      
Shareholders' Equity:    
 Preferred shares -2,047,473 2,047,473 
 Capital stock 39,41239,412 39,412 
 Other equity -(1,009,996)(999,460)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,828(380)(834)
 Retained earnings (deficit) 205,812(1,782,113)(1,794,229)
 Non-controlling interests 197,4881,061,236 1,018,267 
   444,541355,632 310,631 
      
      
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,298,0701,028,319 935,310 
      


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited        
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
         
Revenue        
License 6,409  4,638  18,294  15,777 
Professional services 59,576  45,241  166,165  141,446 
Hardware and other 2,039  1,143  6,573  3,986 
Maintenance and other recurring 160,565  126,105  461,940  373,753 
  228,589  177,126  652,972  534,961 
Expenses        
Staff 128,687  95,908  364,392  291,452 
Hardware 1,575  738  3,809  2,030 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services18,602  17,311  54,701  53,100 
Occupancy 2,039  1,260  5,379  4,075 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 8,399  4,717  22,947  13,670 
Professional fees 3,960  3,394  11,536  8,361 
Other, net 3,722  1,389  12,903  5,032 
Depreciation 7,333  6,354  20,536  18,385 
Amortization of intangible assets 28,905  21,026  77,894  62,054 
  203,222  152,095  574,098  458,159 
         
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)-  -  -  2,302,185 
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets-  -  -  1,600 
Finance and other expenses (income) 1,700  2,161  3,380  8,069 
  1,700  2,161  3,380  2,311,854 
         
Income (loss) before income taxes 23,666  22,870  75,494  (2,235,051)
         
Current income tax expense (recovery) 11,934  9,552  34,198  28,464 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,690) (4,778) (17,584) (14,260)
Income tax expense (recovery) 5,245  4,773  16,614  14,205 
         
Net income (loss) 18,421  18,097  58,880  (2,249,256)
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 11,834  7,422  35,931  (1,896,100)
Non-controlling interests 6,587  10,675  22,949  (353,156)
Net income (loss) 18,421  18,097  58,880  (2,249,256)
         
Weighted average shares        
Basic shares outstanding 80,477,481  79,282,821  80,168,445  57,851,780 
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,627,794 
         
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus       
Basic 0.15  0.09  0.45  (32.78)
Diluted 0.15  0.09  0.45  (32.78)
         
         


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited      
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
         
Net income (loss) 18,421 18,097  58,880 (2,249,256)
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):       
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other1,742 (731) 6,613 523 
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax1,742 (731) 6,613 523 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period20,164 17,366  65,493 (2,248,733)
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus 252 (453) 2,208 357 
Non-controlling interests 1,490 (278) 4,405 166 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)1,742 (731) 6,613 523 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus 12,086 6,969  38,138 (1,895,743)
Non-controlling interests 8,078 10,398  27,354 (352,990)
Total comprehensive income (loss) 20,164 17,366  65,493 (2,248,733)
         


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited
        
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
        
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
  Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (Deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity 
           
Balance at January 1, 2022
2,047,473 39,412 (1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
         
           
Net income (loss)
- - - - 35,931 35,931 22,949 58,880 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)
         
           
Foreign currency translation differences from
         
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax- - - 2,208 - 2,208 4,405 6,613 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
         
 for the period- - - 2,208 - 2,208 4,405 6,613 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
- - - 2,208 35,931 38,138 27,354 65,493 
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
         
           
 Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)- 2,047,473 - - - - - 
           
 Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- - 912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)- 
           
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations and other movements- - (23)(0)(166)(189)24,478 24,289 
           
 Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals- - - - - - (873)(873)
           
 Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- - (1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - - 
           
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- - - - 1,919 1,919 (1,919)- 
           
Balance at September 30, 2022
- 39,412 - 1,828 205,812 247,052 197,488 444,541 
           


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited          
Nine months ended September 30, 2021         
           
   Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
   Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity 
            
Balance at January 1, 2021- 39,412 - (1,409)138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 
            
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:         
            
Net income (loss)- - - - (1,896,100)(1,896,100)(353,156)(2,249,256)
            
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
            
Foreign currency translation differences from         
 foreign operations and other- - - 357 - 357 166 523 
            
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period- - - 357 - 357 166 523 
            
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period- - - 357 (1,896,100)(1,895,743)(352,990)(2,248,733)
            
            
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity         
            
 Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - - 9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896)- 
            
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements- - - 92 (276)(184)2,508 2,324 
            
 Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities- - (1,001,469)- - (1,001,469)(124,797)(1,126,267)
            
 Dividends to common shareholders of the Company- - - - (36,425)(36,425)(18,175)(54,600)
            
 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares2,073,205 - - - - 2,073,205 - 2,073,205 
            
 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest- - - - - - 1,442,910 1,442,910 
            
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- - (7,760)- - (7,760)7,760 - 
            
 Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion(25,731)- - - - (25,731)- (25,731)
            
 Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion- - - - - - (17,157)(17,157)
            
Balance at September 30, 20212,047,473 39,412 (999,460)(834)(1,794,229)(707,637)1,018,267 310,631 
            


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows       
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
        
Unaudited        
    Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
    2022  2021  2022  2021 
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss) 18,421  18,097  58,880  (2,249,256)
 Adjustments for:        
  Depreciation 7,333  6,354  20,536  18,385 
  Amortization of intangible assets28,905  21,026  77,894  62,054 
  Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -  -  -  2,302,185 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets -  -  -  1,600 
  Finance and other expenses (income) 1,700  2,161  3,380  8,069 
  Income tax expense (recovery)5,245  4,773  16,614  14,205 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities       
  exclusive of effects of business combinations(40,471) (36,687) 8,517  4,760 
 Income taxes (paid) received(10,211) (7,231) (30,884) (28,341)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities10,922  8,493  154,937  133,660 
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations (310) (275) (866) (874)
 Interest paid on other facilities (3,430) (3,319) (7,417) (5,861)
 Increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility5,000  10,000  105,000  20,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans7,808  -  8,154  65,907 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (7,904) -  (1,817) - 
 Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Subsurface7,905  -  7,905  - 
 Repayments of term and other loans(2,706) (411) (4,375) (411)
 Credit facility transaction costs(145) -  (145) (2,397)
 Payments of lease obligations (5,203) (4,438) (14,777) (12,946)
 Other financing activities (15) -  (595) - 
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders -  -  (66,614) - 
 Dividends paid to common shareholders-  -  -  (54,600)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities1,000  1,557  24,452  8,818 
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses(35,660) (13,261) (143,319) (164,999)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 9,872  5,240  37,484  19,486 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(8,869) (366) (11,300) (11,373)
 Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V.-  -  -  27,589 
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received-  1,010  3,028  1,010 
 Property and equipment purchased(1,197) (1,258) (4,810) (3,191)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(35,853) (8,634) (118,918) (131,479)
           
Effect of foreign currency on       
 cash and cash equivalents0  (0) 0  (0)
           
Increase (decrease) in cash(23,931) 1,415  60,471  10,999 
           
Cash, beginning of period159,728  65,218  75,326  55,635 
           
Cash, end of period135,797  66,634  135,797  66,634 
           



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.