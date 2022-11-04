First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of November 7, 2022. Updated identifiers as of November 7, 2022: Trading code: BEARSP500X5NOND ISIN-code: DK0060846806 Order book id: 139031 Amount: 10,000,000 ______________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.