Freitag, 04.11.2022
WKN: A2JB90 ISIN: SE0011762517 Ticker-Symbol: 7R3 
Frankfurt
20.09.22
09:16 Uhr
0,272 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS HOLDING EUROPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAN INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS HOLDING EUROPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
04.11.2022 | 10:41
105 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB (547/22)

Trading in Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB's paid subscription units
is to cease. The last trading day is November 7, 2022. 



Short name:  CISH BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018715864
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 269381   
---------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Amudova AB. 

For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46 8 546 017 58.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
