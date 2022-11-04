Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB (547/22)

Trading in Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB's paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is November 7, 2022. Short name: CISH BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018715864 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 269381 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46 8 546 017 58.