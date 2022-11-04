DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2022 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.076

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34107513

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 198919 EQS News ID: 1479445 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2022 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)