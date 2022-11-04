Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Inzile AB (publ) receives observation status (548/22)

On November 1, 2022, Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that a member of the Company's board of directors had given notice of his resignation resulting in the composition of the board deviating from what is prescribed in item 2.3.8 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if special circumstances exist that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.