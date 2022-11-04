DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2022 / 10:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.8077
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16242923
CODE: ELCR LN
ISIN: LU2023679090
