Yara International ASA: Notice of Yara Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, 4 November 2022: Yara International ASA will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday 6December at 16:30 CET to approve the Board's proposal to pay an additional dividend of NOK 10 per share.

This Extraordinary General Meeting is held as a digital meeting only, where shareholders can attend online. There will be no physical attendance for shareholders.

An online guide is available on Yara's website Reports and presentations | Yara Internationaldescribing how shareholders can participate in the digital Extraordinary General Meeting. The complete notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be distributed to Yara's registered shareholders and is also available on Yara's website: Reports and presentations | Yara International.

Contact:

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard

Investor Relations

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

