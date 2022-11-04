Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group's Q4 Conference in New York on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am ET. Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 10:30 A.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YpH1VFuJRnmIYF8mMMNS6g

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About The Real Brokerage Inc.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 7,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www. onereal.com.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142818