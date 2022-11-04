Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group's Q4 Conference in New York on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am ET. Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.
Event:Q4 Investor Summit
Date: November 14th, 2022
Presentation: November 14th at 10:30 A.M. ET
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YpH1VFuJRnmIYF8mMMNS6g
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration
About The Real Brokerage Inc.
The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 7,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.
Contact Information
For additional information, please contact:
Jason Lee
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515
For media inquiries, please contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
Director, Communications
elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
About Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142818