

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $778 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $944 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $4.39 billion from $3.18 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $778 Mln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $4.39 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.13 Full year EPS guidance: $4.03 to $4.18



