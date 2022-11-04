The HVAC Almanac shares industry insights and reveals how homeowners can be empowered and avoid being taken advantage of.

Salida, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Souza's Heating and Air Conditioning in Salida, California, is releasing The HVAC Almanac: The Homeowner's Guide to Minimizing Costs and Maximizing Comfort. It is an easy-to-understand, groundbreaking book that empowers homeowners to avoid mistakes while becoming savvy about their HVAC units.





New Book Empowers Homeowners On HVAC Systems

Being released on November 7th, 2022, this book will help homeowners who have HVAC systems discern fact from fallacy, understand their HVAC units, and avoid choosing the wrong system. Thankfully, the author Mark Souza, who happens to own Souza's Heating and Air Conditioning, was inspired by his focus on people over profit.

The HVAC Almanac will serve all homeowners but especially favors those homeowners nationwide who have not properly budgeted for an emergency home repair. The book allows homeowners to make proper decisions on keeping or replacing an HVAC system and avoid emergencies when possible.

The HVAC Almanac covers everything from choosing the right system to proper maintenance, proper setups, and proper sizing, and for those that like to get into the historical side of things, a succinct history of HVAC use dating back to the Egyptians.

When asked about his motivation for this book, Souza said, "Look, we can only repair HVACs in California. So, The HVAC Almanac was written with those in mind that we cannot personally serve."

A copy of The HVAC Almanac can be picked up on Amazon or by contacting Souza's Heating and Air Conditioning directly.

About Us: Souza's Heating and Air Conditioning is a leading HVAC company in California that provides a wide range of HVAC services to residential and commercial clients. The family-owned company is headquartered in Salida, California, and has been serving California for over three generations.

