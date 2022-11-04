Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that it granted an aggregate of 2,255,000 stock options with 1,500,000 granted to directors and officers of ATEX and 755,000 granted to employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.62 until November 2, 2027.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project is located immediately north of the El Indio Mineral Belt in Atacama Region, Chile.

Raymond Jannas,

President and CEO

Email: rjannas@atexresources.com

or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143014