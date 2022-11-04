

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 217.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 30.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 481.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all ended in negative on Thursday. The Dow ended with a loss of 146.51 points or 0.46 percent at 32,001.25.



The S&P 500 settled at 3,719.89, losing 39.80 points or 1.06 percent, while the Nasdaq ended with a loss of 181.86 points or 1.73 percent at 10,342.94.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 210,000, while it was up 263,000 in the prior month.



The unemployment rate is expected to increase 3.6 percent, while it was up 3.5 percent in September. The consensus for Private payrolls is 200,000, while it was up 288,000 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 980 and the U.S. rig count was 768.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins will speak on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context at a virtual event of the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at 10.00 am ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 73 points or 2.43 percent to finish at 3,070.80. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange surged 822 points or 5.36 percent and finished trading at 16,161.14.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 464 points or 1.68 percent to end trading at 27,199.74.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,892.50 after adding 35 points or 0.50 percent. The day's trading was between 6,829.60 and 6,895.00.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 153.08 points or 2.45 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 250.41 points or 1.91 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 106.75 points or 1.48 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 86.15 points or 0.80 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 2.18 percent.



