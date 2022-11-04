

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third quarter results, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) said Friday that it increased its 2022 total organic net revenue growth expectations to a range of 14 to 16 percent, from prior guidance range of 9 to 11 percent.



In addition, the company reduced its expense guidance range to $651 million to $659 million, from $659 million to $667 million.



The company reaffirmed organic net revenue from Data and Access Solutions to increase by approximately 10 to 13 percent in 2022, from a base of $419 million in 2021.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de