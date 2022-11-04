EQS-News: Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced that it plans on releasing its financial and operating results for the three-months ending September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host its live call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties net leased to high-quality tenants in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.Contact Details
