Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.0% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.9% RWE 5.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.5% Drax Group 5.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.0% Clearway Energy A Class 4.4% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.3% Grenergy Renovables 4.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.7% Iberdrola 3.7% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.5% Foresight Solar Fund 3.5% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.0% SSE 2.9% Northland Power 2.6% Bonheur 2.4% National Grid 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 2.1%

At close of business on 31 October 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 41.1% Renewable energy developers 29.2% Renewable focused utilities 9.5% Energy storage 8.7% Biomass generation and production 5.1% Electricity networks 2.2% Renewable technology and service 1.9% Waste to energy 1.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3% 100%