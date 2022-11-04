Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, November 4
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.0%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.9%
|RWE
|5.5%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.5%
|Drax Group
|5.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|5.0%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|4.4%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|4.3%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.2%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|3.7%
|Iberdrola
|3.7%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|3.6%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.5%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.5%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.0%
|SSE
|2.9%
|Northland Power
|2.6%
|Bonheur
|2.4%
|National Grid
|2.2%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.1%
At close of business on 31 October 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|41.1%
|Renewable energy developers
|29.2%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.5%
|Energy storage
|8.7%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.1%
|Electricity networks
|2.2%
|Renewable technology and service
|1.9%
|Waste to energy
|1.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.3%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|33.0%
|Europe (ex UK)
|29.3%
|Global
|19.4%
|North America
|12.1%
|China
|2.7%
|Latin America
|2.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.3%
|100%
