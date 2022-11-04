

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $428.2M, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $449.4M, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.3M or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Dividend:



The Board has raised quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.6125 per share, payable on December 20, to shareholders of record as of November 18.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $428.2M. vs. $449.4M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.88



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.53 to $3.63



