Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

The Company has received the BLM report on our drill location reclamation program, from our June 2022 drilling program, that verified Li claystone was widespread and open in all directions from our 10-hole drill program located on our 1,760 acre West Tonopah project located in, Esmeralda County, NV. Now that we know the area of disturbance remaining under our NOI (Notice of Intent), we are starting the planning process for our next proposed drill program in 2023. We are also discussing other project options that could impact when we submit our NOI to the BLM. We will update shareholders as soon as we can once these developments have been finalized.

We are excited by the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) & the recent grants, and are reviewing what our options could be down the road with respect to moving the West Tonopah project forward. As investors in the Lithium sector know, the tailwinds have never been stronger as the industry growth rates in world EV sales continue to outstrip the ability of mining companies to supply battery grade Lithium for the EV and off-grid storage industries.

Non-Provisional patent Update:

On November 3, 2022, we received confirmation of our 4th non-Provisional patent on our technology side of the Company in 2022 being filed. This non-provisional patent was for the "Energy Management System." We have been able to test our system in 3rd party applications and thus far the response has been extremely positive.

Work on our other three non-provisional patents continues, with the timing of the proto-type build out being slower than expected due to the location and fabrication of key components taking longer.

"The Enertopia team of consultants look forward to moving forward on all corporate fronts as Enertopia has the internal finances to move our WT Li project and our growing list of clean energy pending patents and prototype units to the next level of advancement," stated President Robert McAllister.

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/.

About Enertopia

Enertopia is focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims and intellectual property & pending patents in the green technology space.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

