NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (264/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International ASA (Yara International) published on November 4, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Yara International has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 6, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 10.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is December 7, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1099849