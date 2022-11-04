Anzeige
WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
Tradegate
04.11.22
15:38 Uhr
45,590 Euro
+1,300
+2,94 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,55045,61015:45
45,61045,64015:45
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2022 | 14:05
113 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (264/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International
ASA (Yara International) published on November 4, 2022 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Directors of Yara International has proposed that the
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 6, 2022, approves an
extraordinary dividend of NOK 10.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is
December 7, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1099849
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
