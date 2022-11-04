DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2022 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.0587
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16532866
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
