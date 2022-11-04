FoxEss has released new inverters with nominal power ranging from 0.7 kW to 3.3 kW, a maximum efficiency rating of 97.4%, and a maximum European efficiency of 96.8%. They measure 290 mm x 220 mm x 116 mm and weigh in at 5.4 kg.FoxEss has unveiled its new S-G2 series of grid-connected inverters for residential applications. The Chinese inverter manufacturer said the 3.3 kW inverters might be the "smallest" in the world. "Due to the exceptional design dimensions, the inverter is extremely light in weight. The net weight of the whole machine is only 5.4 kg, which is lighter than the majority of inverters ...

