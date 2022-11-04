WholesomeCo Launches First Ever Rewards Program for Medical Cannabis Customers

WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / WholesomeCo, Utah's best rated medical cannabis operator leading the movement to normalize cannabis as a natural path to health and wellness, announced today the launch of its first-ever rewards program, WholesomeCo Rewards. Customers with an online WholesomeCo account will automatically get a percentage of their total orders rewarded back to them in the form of rewards dollars stored in their WholesomeCo account that can be applied to a future purchase.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this new rewards program to our loyal customers and patients," said Alan Clark, Vice President of Product and Design at WholesomeCo. "As a home-grown operation with a large patient base across the state, it is important to us to give back and to offer medical cannabis at an affordable price".

WholesomeCo pharmacy carries a wide variety of vape, edible and topical cannabis products, all of which are eligible for WholesomeCo Rewards. Customers will receive 6% cashback when purchasing WholesomeCo-branded product and 3% back on all other brands.

The team at WholesomeCo believes that simple is better when it comes to savings. Customers of WholesomeCo will earn rewards dollars to be redeemed like cash at checkout. There are no complicated points conversion or tiered restrictions to keep track of. With WholesomeCo Rewards, customers will see clear and simple percent-back values as they shop.

WholesomeCo Rewards will be issued when an order is complete and can be used on future purchases. Reward dollars can be stacked with other offers and can be redeemed in person, for online orders, through WholesomeCo's mobile app, and will soon be available at WholesomeCo's in-store kiosk. Credits expire one year from the issue date.

Notifications for WholesomeCo Rewards will be sent to customers enrolled in email, sms, or push alerts. Sign up here. As an intro gift, WholesomeCo has added $5 in rewards dollars to all existing customer accounts that are valid for use through the month of November. Customers will be given opportunities to earn more as WholesomeCo Rewards evolves.

