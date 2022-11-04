Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - The Toronto-based design studio DVXD, unveils its innovative "design shared progress" service for socially focused brands that take clients seamlessly from concept to market. DVXD specializes in partnering with founders of companies like nonprofits and early-stage startups to co-create brands, products, and services focused on equity, wellness, and sustainability. The company's approach uses innovative ways to approach branding and design to create more sustainable and positive outcomes.

Through its "design shared progress" service, the company uses its design research to create strategic objectives and then collaboratively develops a prototype, in tandem with the communities impacted by the work they create to define strategy, design systems, and a launch plan.

DVXD has facilitated companies such as a Canadian real estate investing platform that makes it potentially possible for new graduates, those from the working class, and retirees seeking to own property. DVXD also partnered with Shannon Hunter, designer and founder of the renowned, locally focused resort Wander the County, to create a digital strategy that enhances the guest experience while supporting local artisans and farmers. This includes developing an iOS app. The app serves as an expert guide to the area for the guests through curated itineraries featuring local artists and farmers, small-business partnerships, and a geo-located map. The app covers all stay aspects, including childcare, housekeeping, and private dinners.

These examples - a fintech platform that facilitates a new investment model for equity and a locally focused resort, all showcase how the right approach to innovation can be combined with co-creation and a sense of community to potentially drive sustainable growth. This approach also applies to the shift in work culture post-pandemic towards remote and hybrid work.

Working from home is more convenient for most people, but individuals may lack a sense of community. To address this challenge, DVXD is working on the development of a community co-working space that is still at a nascent stage. This concept would work as a potential solution for people who want to work not too far from home while also benefiting from a sense of community and supporting community businesses.

Derek Vaz, CEO of DVXD, said, "I feel strongly about the important role communities play in the progress of society and innovation in the case of the economy. We are interested in these two aspects as a design studio - empowering local communities through innovative digital tools and platforms. The process and methodology we have developed potentially help businesses through social innovation. Together with our partners, we have shown that the two are not mutually exclusive."

