

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - EMPA-KIDNEY phase III clinical trial results showed significant benefit of Jardiance in reducing kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death by 28% compared to placebo in people with chronic kidney disease, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.



The clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for adults living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).



The phase III trial also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction (14%) in hospitalization for any cause, bringing potential relief for patients and reducing burden on healthcare systems.



The overall safety data was generally consistent with previous findings, confirming the well-established safety profile of Jardiance.



