Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 november/November 2022) - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 75,417,902 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on November 7, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 75 417 902 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 7 novembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 8 NOV 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 9 NOV 2022 Symbol/Symbole: TGOD NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 393210 82 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 393210 82 8 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 393210208/CA3932102088

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com