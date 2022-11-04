Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces changes to its share capital. During the period from October 14, 2022, to October 31, 2022, 118,537 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued.

116,664 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain employees of Noble at no cost as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units. In addition, 1,873 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain holders of warrants as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. The exercise price was USD 23.13 per A ordinary share for 166 of the new A ordinary shares and USD 19.27 per A ordinary share for 1,707 of the new A Ordinary shares. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to USD 36,733.47.

The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

As a result of the changes, there are a total of 130,923,870 A ordinary shares of Noble issued and outstanding with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 each.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble also hereby announces the total nominal value of its issued share capital and the total number of voting rights:



Number of shares Number of voting rights Share capital A ordinary shares of USD 0.00001 130,923,870 130,923,870 USD 1,309.23870 B ordinary shares of GBP 1 50,000 0 GBP 50,000 Total N/A 130,923,870 USD 1,309.23870

GBP 50,000

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

