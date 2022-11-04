Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Market Launch/Product Launch

Media Release Medacta Expands its Hip Offerings with New Cobalt-Free SensiTiN Double Mobility Converter CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 4 November 2022 - Medacta is pleased to announce that the first surgeries with?the cobalt-free SensiTiN Double Mobility Converter have been successfully completed in the United States, following FDA clearance and positive EU market introduction in 2021, further expanding Medacta's Acetabular Cup Portfolio. "Medacta is constantly focused on improving patients' well-being while keeping its commitment to responsible innovation. With this new product, we can help surgeons provide personalized treatment for each unique patient by leveraging an enhanced and comprehensive system for total hip arthroplasty," states?Francesco Siccardi,?Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. Instability is still a major challenge and a significant issue for both primary and revision total hip arthroplasties, but Double Mobility (DM) devices can provide a viable solution. [1-3] ?To date, most of the Double Mobility Converters on the market are made of Cobalt-Chromium alloys, with several papers reporting corrosion of the taper connection. [4,5]? The SensiTiN DM Converter is a cobalt-free, high-nitrogen-stainless steel modular DM device with an outer Titanium Nitride coating (SensiTiN), designed to improve corrosion resistance.? The SensiTiN DM Converter is available for both Medacta Primary and Revision multihole cup portfolios. Together with the current monolithic Double Mobility options, it allows Medacta to offer an enriched and completely cobalt-free DM product portfolio to safely address instability and risk of dislocation in a wide range of patients, from primary to revision, across the entire care continuum. The SensiTiN DM Converter further completes and increases the versatility of Medacta's Acetabular Cup Portfolio for primary and revision total hip arthroplasties. Medacta's Personalized Medicine portfolio is improved by SensiTiN DM Converter's compatibility with all the company's Mpact© and Versafitcup© acetabular cup systems. "Finding Dual Mobility options that don't contain CoCr alloys has historically been extremely limited. Medacta's SensiTiN DM Converter finally offers the ideal Cobalt-free implant, which eliminates the issue of potential metal ion release in the surrounding tissue," states Matthew R. Price, MD, of Louisville, KY. Medacta's Acetabular Cup Portfolio is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on hip procedures and products with personalized high-level educational pathways, ensuring that with Medacta, the surgeon is never alone. To learn more about Medacta's SensiTiN DM Converter, please visit:?https://www.medacta.com/EN/sensitin-dm-converter [1] https://aoanjrr.sahmri.com/annual-reports-2020. [2] F. Farizon, R. de Lavison, J. J. Azoulai, G. Bousquet. Results with a cementless alumina coated cup with a dual mobility: a twelve years follow-up study. Int Orthop. 1998; 22(4): 219-224. [3] C. Batailler, C. Fary, R. Verdier, T. Aslanian, J. Caton, S. Lustig. The evolution of outcomes and indications for the dual mobility cup: a systematic review. [4] M.S. Abdelaal, E. Zachwieja, P.F. Sharkey. Severe Corrosion of Modular Dual Mobility Acetabular Components Identified During Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty. Arthroplasty Today 8 (2021) 78-83. [5] R. Civinini, A. Cozzi Lepri, C. Carulli, F. Matassi, M. Villano, M. Innocenti. Patients Following Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty With Modular Dual Mobility Components and Cobalt-Chromium Inner Metal Head are at Risk of Increased Serum Metal Ion Levels. The Journal of Arthroplasty 35 (2020) S294-S298. Contact?

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries. Additional features:



