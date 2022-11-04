

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myx has recalled about 162,000 exercise bicycles due to injury hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus connected exercise bicycles, because the pedals can loosen and/or detach when not properly tightened at installation, posing an injury hazard.



Myx said it has received 864 reports of the pedals loosening or detaching, including 75 reports of injuries resulting in bruises and cuts.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes until the pedals are properly tightened per the instructions that Myx is providing consumers via email. Consumers should contact Myx to schedule a free, in-home repair if their bike's pedals have previously detached and have not already been repaired by Myx.



The recall involves all MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus connected exercise bicycles. The black or white stationary bikes measure 55 inches long, 21 inches wide and 47 inches high. They have a 21.5-inch swiveling touchscreen, pedals with clips and straps, and adjustable handlebars and seat.



Bicycles were sold online at www.MyxFitness.com and www.amazon.com from November 2019 through July 2022 for about $1,400 for the MYX I and MYX II bikes, and for about $1,600 for the MYX II Plus bike package.



