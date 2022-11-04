Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg,November4, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/5340/2022-11-04-atlas-investissement-major-holding-notification.pdf))
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.
Attachments
- PR_Millicom files standard form of major holdings (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60493e2b-b327-479e-a517-94ff3d389da6)
- Atlas Investissement Major Holding Notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37f5683b-ca3c-448b-8f9d-b3daad4cad35)
MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de