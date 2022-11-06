Another wow week for ATX TR, which went up 5.4 percent, Lenzing gained 17 percent and did the whole plus on Friday. News came from CA Immo, OMV, Lenzing, ams Osram, Andritz (3), Immofinanz, Mayr-Melnhof, Verbund, AT&S, RBI, Kontron, Pierer Mobility, Apeiron and Erste Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 5,42% to 6.523,55 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -16,88%. Up to now there were 105 days with a positive and 111 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 20,95% away, from the low 16,78%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,26%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,57%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 16,81% in front of Erste Group 11,36% and Palfinger 10,04%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...