Andritz: In the previous quarters, international technology group Andritz saw very favorable business development in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue fr the first three quarters at Euro 5,207.8 mn, was significantly higher than the previous year's reference figure (+14.5%). The EBITA in the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to 425.8 mn (+16.7%). In the first three quarters of 2022, the net income (without non-controlling interests) amounted to 268.0 mn and was thus 25.9% higher than the level of the previous year's reference period. Order backlog as of September 30, 2022 amounted to Euro 10,822.2 mn thus reaching a historical record high (+32.5% compared to the end of 2021).Andritz: weekly performance: 7.96% Erste Group: Erste Group Bank AG reported an operating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...