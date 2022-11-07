

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AX, WBK) reported Monday that its fiscal 2022 net profit attributable to equity holders went up 4 percent to A$5.69 billion from last year's A$5.46 billion.



Basic earnings per share increased 11 percent 152.4 cents.



Cash earnings were A$5.28 billion, down 1 percent from A$5.35 billion last year.



Revenue from ordinary activities declined 8 percent to A$19.61 billion



Net interest income grew 2 percent from last year to A$17.16 billion, and net fee income climbed 13 percent, while net wealth management and insurance income fell 33 percent.



Further, the company announced a final, fully franked ordinary dividend of 64 cents per share, up 5 percent on the prior half. The dividend will be paid on December 20 to shareholders on the register at the record date of November 18.



Looking ahead, Peter King, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'As we approach the new year, there's increased economic uncertainty and volatility in financial markets. Although supply chain constraints are easing, skilled labour remains hard to find. The biggest challenge for the authorities is to contain the high inflation psychology . In Australia, consumer spending is resilient but as higher rates bite, we expect the heat to come out of the economy and inflation pressures to ease.'



In Australia, Westpac Banking shares were losing around 4.1 percent to trade at A$23.15.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WESTPAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de