Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 GV, the "Company") (Paris:GV),a Euronext-listed biotechnology company developing tools and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to announce the selection of Cambridge Consutants, a world-leading product development and technology consultancy, part of Capgemini Invent1, to jointly develop the next generation of a technology platform for the analysis of structural and functional genome modifications.

The DNA combing technology, pioneered by Genomic Vision, will help achieve significantly higher throughput, reduced hands-on time and improved user experience through the collaboration. A fully integrated system, starting from DNA sample preparation to image analysis driven by Artificial Intelligence, will be developed to offer an automated workflow and excellent user experience.

Genomic Vision's DNA combing technology enables the detection of single DNA molecules and chromosomal rearrangements, identifying features of the genome that other methods cannot assess. The current technology was most suitable for research purposes. The future platform will improve performance by reaching a higher throughput compatible with pharmaceutical requirements.

"This collaboration is truly about combining the strengths of our two companies to develop a disruptive technological platform to achieve our ambitious strategic objectives," said Andrii Kulakovskyi, Ph.D., Technical Director of Genomic Vision. "This novel platform will be a game-changer in Genomic Vision strategic plans.

Eric Wilkinson, CEO Cambridge Consultants commented: "Genomic Vision's technology and applications are very impressive. Together, we have all the expertise, skills and tools to significantly drive innovation in this technology to unveil genome modifications.

About Genomic Vision

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

1 Capgemini Invent is the digital innovation, design and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005035/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

CEO

Phone: +33 1 49 08 07 51

Email: investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Media Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tél.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

International Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

GenomicVision@consilium-comms.com

NewCap

Investor relations

Phone: +33 1 44 71 94 94

Email: gv@newcap.eu