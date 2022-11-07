Siwar Foods launches a new range of traditional and lifestyle Italian Pizza's

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has introduced a new range of frozen Pizza's into the Saudi market. The range is based on authentic wood fired and stone baked cooking techniques and has been developed by a leading Italian partner, who exclusively manufacture for Siwar in the GCC region.





The range features traditional, lifestyle and 'free from' choices. Several unique Margherita options, including 4 cheese, traditional cheese & tomato and gluten free will be available. In addition, market leading plant-based favourites such as Pepperoni, BBQ Texas Chicken and a fully loaded Vegan Vegetarian pizza will feature in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'we are delighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest frozen food manufacturers. The pizza range, which is both traditional and innovative, introduces plant based, vegan and gluten free options, bringing our customers superior products at a fair price. Our customers deserve the best and we are confident that our new range will fill a gap in the frozen pizza space, with a focus on outstanding taste and quality'.

Microwave options including a new Piadina style pizza, will add the convenience of 'heat & eat' in minutes and will be available from Siwar's 'Chef in a Box' vending machines.

The full range of Siwar's pizza's, ready to eat meals and desserts can be found in leading retailers across KSA or ordered from Siwar's online channels.

About Siwar Foods: We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our market. Our products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for the region. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1939953/Siwar_Foods_Pizza.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837821/Siwar_Foods_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Yusuf Jehangir

yusufjehangir@siwar.com

+00 966 53 331 6701





