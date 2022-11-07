The firm turns on functionality to send orders in live deals from OMS

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the advancement of electronification in the new bond issuance process following the successful transmission of buy-side orders in live market deals from Order and Execution Management Systems (O/EMS) to participating syndicate banks.

This workflow follows the initial testing that Liquidnet Primary Markets reported earlier this year in collaboration with Invesco Asset Management and Charles River Development (CRD), who were the first O/EMS to facilitate the functionality.

Mark Russell, Global Head of Fixed Income at Liquidnet, said: "We are delighted to deliver on our promise; a primary market workflow that brings real efficiency to the live deals in the market. This is only possible because of the incredible relationships we share with the buy and sell side, our deep connectivity and collaborative approach with partners across the ecosystem."

Jonathan Gray, Head of Primary Markets, EMEA, added: "We've been on this electronification journey alongside the buy side for a number of years now. We made great progress and launched our Primary Markets solution a year ago. Since then, we enabled investors to send orders via their E/OMS, we partnered with firms involved in this electronification effort and we grew our network of participating syndicate banks substantially. With these live deals, we have now proven that it all works, that we got there."

Jason Recordon, Head of Credit Trading, Europe, at Janus Henderson Investors, said: "Creating a new issue and communicating primary orders from the O/EMS to the banks leading the deal is the ultimate workflow goal for the buy side. The seamless completion of live deals through the Liquidnet platform is a major step forward."

Since the launch of the Liquidnet Primary Markets offering, the number of participating banks has grown from 10 to 30+, with coverage on approximately 80% of all European new deal announcements in investment grade, high yield, SSAs, covered bonds and global emerging markets.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

2022 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered on the New Zealand Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR number FSP3781). Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005047/en/

Contacts:

Sophonie Robichon, Liquidnet

Global Marketing Communications

+44-207-614-1753

srobichon@liquidnet.com