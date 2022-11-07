AstroPay launches new Mastercard Prepaid Card

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, is delighted to launch its new product in Brazil, a Mastercard prepaid card. This move will provide both new and existing AstroPay customers with the ability to pay in any store that accepts Mastercard.

The introduction of this new card in Brazil signifies a strategic relationship between Mastercard, a leader in global payments and AstroPay, a fintech with the mission to ease users' life with the simplest, most convenient and secure way of handling their money and getting the most value out of it.

Users will be able to activate and use the prepaid card instantly without any charge and pay in any merchants that accept Mastercard. The card also comes with attractive benefits including cashback and other perks available in the AstroPay platform. Users can use the physical card to pay in stores and withdraw money from an ATM as well as make online payments with the virtual card.

The global brand adds to the growing network of solutions offered by AstroPay to its customers.

Guillermo Dotta, CTO & Chief Product Officer of AstroPay, said: "When it comes to digital money and fintechs, Brazil is one of the most advanced countries in the world, and the partnership with Mastercard honours our long-standing commitment to Brazilians to deliver the simplest solutions to handle money in the most secure and simple way. As we keep on building a strong community of consumers, our focus remains to continue innovating to adapt and streamline payment solutions such as cards into our overall product offering to ensure that the needs of our users are not only met but exceeded."

Thiago Dias, Fintech and Enablers Vice President, Mastercard Latin America and Caribbean, said: "As the partner of choice for fintech companies, Mastercard is pleased to work with AstroPay to provide innovative solutions that help advance financial inclusion while offering consumers with a seamless and secure experience".

About AstroPay

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a pioneer in global payment solutions. It is the digital wallet of choice for millions of customers in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the UK who make their lives easier by handling their money and accessing services safely and conveniently through AstroPay, and it also aims to help merchants do business with those users more easily and securely.

AstroPay has offices in the UK and Latin America, with millions of users, hundreds of merchants, more than 200 payment methods available globally and an extensive offering of consumer-focused financial services. It has extensive experience in handling the specificities of different markets, offering an efficient solution to all its customers: merchants, end users, and business partners.

Visit www.astropay.com

