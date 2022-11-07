Petra Diamonds Ltd - Tailings Storage Facility wall breach at Williamson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tailings Storage Facility wall breach at Williamson in Tanzania

Petra announces that earlier today the eastern wall of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at the Williamson mine was breached, resulting in flooding away from the pit which has extended into certain areas outside of the mine lease area.

Williamson's management are at the affected areas together with the Regional and District Commissioners. Government and Mine emergency response teams have been mobilised. To date, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed and the teams on the ground are engaging with community members to keep them away from the affected area.

A CEO-led team is being sent to the site to assist the mine team and to provide any support required. Williamson's management is working closely with local and regional authorities and Petra will provide further updates as information becomes available. Mine production has been suspended pending an investigation into the incident.

Petra currently has a 75% shareholding in Williamson Diamonds Limited, with the Government of Tanzania owns the remaining 25%.

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is being released on behalf of Petra by the Company Secretary.

