

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Monday and an overnight rally in the dollar fizzled out, as China reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict COVID-related curbs and data showed further deterioration in China's trade balance in October.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,679.08 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,682.55.



Officials from China's health commission reiterated their commitment to maintain the zero-COVID policy, which entails strict lockdown measures to prevent transmission.



Data showed earlier in the day that China exports and imports both unexpectedly shrank in October in U.S. dollar terms as a result of weakening global demand and new COID-19 curbs at home.



Meanwhile, investors awaited the outcome of the mid-term elections in the United States and the latest U.S. consumer inflation report this week for directional cues.



Polls show Republicans poised for potentially big victories in Tuesday's congressional election.



The U.S. consumer inflation report is likely to be in focus this week after four Fed officials indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their upcoming policy meeting in December. There are at least seven Fed officials scheduled to speak this week.



