07.11.2022 | 11:40
TOKEN2049 London Sold Out and Set To Welcome Thousands In The Financial Capital

Set to host leading leading investors, innovators and industry enthusiasts, Europe's leading crypto conference will see full capacity

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 London, Europe's premier crypto event, has hit full attendee capacity, and is set to welcome thousands during the two day event on 9th and 10th of November at Magazine London.

TOKEN2049_Logo

Bringing together the most influential executives, founders, and thought leaders in Web3, the conference has published a comprehensive agenda which includes a stellar line up of speakers. Keynote speeches and panels will explore NFTs, the Metaverse, DeFi, global macro environments, Web3, DAOs, and many more, providing unparalleled networking opportunities.

Coinciding with London Crypto Week and situated by the heart of London's financial district, TOKEN2049 London will serve as the capital's meeting point for entrepreneurs, crypto enthusiasts, and industry insiders alike. Recent speaker announcements include Aptos Co-Founder and CEO Mo Shaikh, Outlier Venture's Founder and CEO Jamie Burke, and Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder Peter Smith, transporting audiences to the frontline of the latest Web3 developments.

In anticipation of the event, Raphael Strauch commented, "We are delighted to share that TOKEN2049 London has hit full capacity. On the back of our record-breaking event in Singapore which hosted over 7,000 attendees, we believe more strongly than ever in the value that Web3 continues to contribute to established enterprise and social landscapes."

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 London, please visit: https://www.europe.token2049.com/

Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 is available for interview.

About TOKEN2049:

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876762/TOKEN2049_Logo.jp

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/token2049-london-sold-out-and-set-to-welcome-thousands-in-the-financial-capital-301670024.html

