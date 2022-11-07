Oasis Technology & Engineering Awarded IDIQ Contract With a $2.3 Billion Shared Ceiling from the Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Oasis Technology & Engineering (Oasis), a leading provider of advanced technologies in cybersecurity and resiliency, agile software development, systems engineering, Information Technology, and lifecycle technologies to the Department of Defense and Federal Government Agencies, announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded a System Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) contract to Oasis.

SETIS is a multi-award IDIQ contract with a shared ceiling of $2.3 billion and a 10-year period of performance. The SETIS contract will provide a broad range of research & development, service analysis, strategic planning, systems engineering, technical, financial, programmatic support services, and other aviation-related support services that will enable the FAA to accomplish its National Airspace System (NAS) mission support and other aviation related mission objectives.

Building on Oasis' performance under the SE2025 R&MA contract, a predecessor contract to the SETIS contract, Oasis continues to support the FAA's mission to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world and will provide support across all 37 tasking requirements and 44 required capabilities on the SETIS contract.

"Oasis welcomes the opportunity to continue our 25-year legacy of providing valuable support to the FAA. This was a significant, multiphase proposal effort that spanned several years, and we are thrilled that the FAA has recognized our engineering and future NAS R&D contributions and technical expertise in support of the FAA and NextGen's mission," said Oasis President Kevin Veach. "Our extensive and experienced team brings the depth and breadth of capabilities necessary to support the Office of NextGen in achieving its goals over the next decade."

Oasis Technology & Engineering is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality engineering services; air traffic management, enterprise systems and applications, research and development, human factors engineering; information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; and specialized engineering solutions to the FAA, NASA, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies. Oasis has been successfully supporting the FAA for more than 25 years with engineering services, research and development and operations across the NAS, and recently joined with ERC to scale and expand its agile software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity offerings. By combining expertise in aviation, space, defense and cybersecurity with leading-edge innovations, the companies bring together complementary capabilities and cultures to serve customers in more than 36 states across the U.S.

