Ashland, Inc.: Investor's Business Daily names Ashland among 100 Best ESG Companies

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has been named among the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily (IBD). The recognized companies of 2022 include a combination of profitability with environment, social and governance (ESG) responsibility.

"Environment, social and governance is embedded in Ashland's strategy and operating plans as both an impetus and growth opportunity, turning the potential for change into action and driving real business growth," said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. "I am proud that our global organization has been recognized and we will continue to execute our conscious-to-cutting-edge innovation strategy which includes increasing the speed and impact of new product innovations to drive organic growth while embracing and integrating ESG in all that we do."

To determine the 100 Best ESG Companies list for 2022, IBD reviewed many companies' ESG scores created by Dow Jones Newswires, an IBD affiliate. Dow Jones provided an ESG-scored list of all the United States publicly traded companies it tracks, for a total of 2,208 companies. Non-public and companies with stock prices below $10 a share were not included. IBD also removed companies that lacked sufficient data to create an IBD Composite rating. IBD further qualified the list to the top 15 percent of the remaining companies by using their ESG scores, and then selected the top 100 with the highest IBD Composite Rating. As a final step, IBD ranked the 100 companies by the Dow Jones' ESG score.

Ashland recently launched the company's 2021 ESG Report and extensive ESG online experience, and last week earned a Gold EcoVadis medal, reinforcing the company's commitment to responsibly solve for a better world. To learn more visit ashland.com/ESG

