Montag, 07.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
WKN: A2NB6R ISIN: CA7481401007 Ticker-Symbol: YXEP 
München
07.11.22
08:00 Uhr
0,039 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2022 | 13:08
74 Leser
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Receives $ 1 M Payment

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V:CJC)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Corporation") announces that in connection with the October 10, 2022 press release stating that Vital Metals Limited ("Vital") has advised QPM that it is not proceeding with the acquisition of QPM's 68% interest in the Kipawa and 100% interest in the Zeus heavy rare earth projects, QPM has received a payment of $1,013,124 under the terms of the binding term sheet dated August 9, 2021, as amended on February 4, 2022 between QPM and Vital.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Sakami project and advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724119/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Receives-1-M-Payment

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
