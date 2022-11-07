DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: HEP) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to HEP for the third quarter of 2022 was $42.0 million ($0.33 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $49.2 million ($0.46 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the third quarter of 2021.

Results for the third quarter of 2022 reflect the impact to our equity in earnings of equity method investments of HEP's 50% share of incurred and estimated environmental remediation and recovery expenses, net of insurance proceeds received to date, associated with a release of crude oil on the Osage Pipe Line Company, LLC ("Osage") pipeline of $20.3 million. Excluding this impact, net income attributable to HEP for the third quarter of 2022 was $62.2 million ($0.49 per basic and diluted limited partner unit). The increase in net income attributable to HEP was mainly due to net income from Sinclair Transportation Company LLC ("Sinclair Transportation"), which was acquired on March 14, 2022, partially offset by higher interest expense and higher operating costs and expenses.

Distributable cash flow was $78.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $11.9 million, or 17.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to distributable cash flow related to Sinclair Transportation, partially offset by higher interest expense. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per unit on October 20, 2022.

Commenting on our 2022 third quarter results, Michael Jennings, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "HEP generated solid results during the quarter, supported by strong volumes in both our crude and refined product transportation and storage systems. We announced a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per unit and remain committed to our capital allocation strategy."

"Looking forward, we expect strong performance across our portfolio, driven by seasonally high refinery utilization rates."

Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Highlights

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $149.0 million, an increase of $26.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets, higher revenues on our refinery processing units and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022.

Revenues from our refined product pipelines were $31.4 million, an increase of $3.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Shipments averaged 205.7 thousand barrels per day ("mbpd") compared to 162.3 mbpd for the third quarter of 2021. The revenue and volume increases were mainly due to higher volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation product pipelines, higher volumes on our UNEV pipeline and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022. Revenues did not increase in proportion to volumes due to our recognition of a significant portion of the Sinclair Transportation refined product pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from our intermediate pipelines were $8.0 million, an increase of $0.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Shipments averaged 137.0 mbpd for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 136.4 mbpd for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly due to rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022.

Revenues from our crude pipelines were $37.7 million, an increase of $5.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Shipments averaged 639.0 mbpd compared to 408.0 mbpd for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly attributable to our Cushing Connect pipeline, which went into service in September 2021, volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines and higher volumes on our crude pipeline systems in New Mexico and Texas. The increase in revenues was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines, higher volumes on our crude pipeline systems in New Mexico and Texas and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022. Revenues did not increase in proportion to volumes due to our recognition of most of the Cushing Connect pipeline tariffs and a significant portion of Sinclair Transportation crude pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from terminal, tankage and loading rack fees were $44.4 million, an increase of $11.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 620.9 mbpd compared to 472.2 mbpd for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets. Revenues increased mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022.

fees were $44.4 million, an increase of $11.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 620.9 mbpd compared to 472.2 mbpd for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets. Revenues increased mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022. Revenues from refinery processing units were $27.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, and throughputs averaged 72.1 mbpd compared to 72.3 mbpd for the third quarter of 2021. Revenues increased mainly due to higher natural gas cost recoveries in revenues, higher throughput at our Woods Cross refinery processing units and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue Highlights

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $405.0 million, an increase of $29.0 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and increased revenues from our UNEV assets, partially offset by lower revenues on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of HF Sinclair's Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production and lower revenues on our product pipelines servicing HF Sinclair's Navajo refinery. The nine months ended September 30, 2021 included the recognition of the $10 million termination fee related to the termination of HF Sinclair's minimum volume commitment on our Cheyenne assets.

Revenues from our refined product pipelines were $83.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Shipments averaged 180.3 mbpd compared to 165.8 mbpd for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The volume increase was mainly due to volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher volumes on our UNEV pipeline, partially offset by lower volumes on our product pipelines servicing HF Sinclair's Navajo refinery due to lower throughput at the refinery. We recognized a significant portion of the Sinclair Transportation refined product pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from our intermediate pipelines were $23.0 million, an increase of $0.5 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Shipments averaged 126.6 mbpd compared to 131.9 mbpd for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower throughputs on our intermediate pipelines servicing HF Sinclair's Navajo refinery while revenue increased due to contractual minimum volume guarantees and rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022.

Revenues from our crude pipelines were $103.6 million, an increase of $8.6 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Shipments averaged 594.2 mbpd compared to 393.0 mbpd for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in volumes was mainly attributable to our Cushing Connect pipeline, which went into service in September 2021, volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines and higher volumes on our crude pipeline systems in New Mexico and Texas. The increase in revenues was mainly due to our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation crude pipelines and higher volumes on our crude pipelines in New Mexico and Texas. Revenues did not increase in proportion to volumes due to our recognition of most of the Cushing Connect pipeline tariffs and a significant portion of Sinclair Transportation crude pipeline tariffs as interest income under sales-type lease accounting.

Revenues from terminal, tankage and loading rack fees were $126.0 million, an increase of $17.6 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 575.2 mbpd compared to 436.9 mbpd for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Volumes increased mainly due to volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher throughputs at HF Sinclair's Tulsa refinery. Revenues increased mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets, higher butane blending revenues, and higher revenues on our Tulsa assets. In addition, the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included the recognition of the $10 million termination fee related to the termination of HF Sinclair's minimum volume commitment on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of the HF Sinclair Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production.

fees were $126.0 million, an increase of $17.6 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 575.2 mbpd compared to 436.9 mbpd for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Volumes increased mainly due to volumes on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets and higher throughputs at HF Sinclair's Tulsa refinery. Revenues increased mainly due to revenues on our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets, higher butane blending revenues, and higher revenues on our Tulsa assets. In addition, the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included the recognition of the $10 million termination fee related to the termination of HF Sinclair's minimum volume commitment on our Cheyenne assets as a result of the conversion of the HF Sinclair Cheyenne refinery to renewable diesel production. Revenues from refinery processing units were $68.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Throughputs averaged 69.9 mbpd for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022. Revenues increased mainly due to higher natural gas cost recoveries in revenues as well as rate increases that went into effect on July 1, 2022.

Operating Costs and Expenses Highlights

Operating costs and expenses were $89.5 million and $244.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing increases of $21.0 million and $25.3 million from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increases were mainly due to operating costs and expenses associated with our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation assets as well as higher employee costs, natural gas costs, maintenance costs and materials and supplies costs, partially offset by lower rentals and leases. In addition, the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included a goodwill impairment charge of $11.0 million related to our Cheyenne reporting unit.

Interest Expense and Interest Income Highlights

Interest expense was $23.0 million and $57.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing increases of $9.5 million and $16.4 million from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increases were mainly due to our April 2022 issuance of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2027 related to the funding of the cash portion of the Sinclair Transportation acquisition. In addition, market interest rates increased on our senior secured revolving credit facility.

Interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $24.2 million and $61.2 million, representing increases of $17.4 million and $41.2 million compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increases were mainly due to higher sales-type lease interest income from our recently acquired Sinclair Transportation pipelines and terminals and our Cushing Connect pipeline, which was placed into service at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Equity in Earnings of Equity Method Investments Highlights

Equity in earnings of equity method investments were losses of $16.3 million and $7.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing decreases of $20.0 million and $16.1 million compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decreases were mainly due to lower earnings from our equity method investment in Osage due to HEP's 50% share of incurred and estimated environmental remediation and recovery expenses, net of insurance proceeds received to date, associated with a release of crude oil that occurred in the third quarter of 2022. Additional insurance recoveries will be recorded as they are received. Our share of the remaining insurance coverage is $12.5 million. The pipeline resumed operations in the third quarter of 2022 and remediation efforts are underway. The decrease in Osage was partially offset by equity in earnings from Pioneer Investments Corp., which was acquired as part of our Sinclair Transportation acquisition.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP"), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. HEP, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Washington, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "project," "expect," "will," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "strategy," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "believe," "may," and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and those of our general partner using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although we and our general partner believe that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither we nor our general partner can give assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. All statements concerning our expectations for future results of operations are based on forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to:

HF Sinclair's and HEP's ability to successfully integrate the Sinclair Oil Corporation (now known as Sinclair Oil LLC) and Sinclair Transportation businesses acquired from The Sinclair Companies (now known as REH Company) (collectively, the "Sinclair Transactions"), with its existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the Sinclair Transactions or on the expected timeline;

the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products, including uncertainty regarding the effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on future demand and increasing societal expectations that companies address climate change;

risks and uncertainties with respect to the actual quantities of petroleum products and crude oil shipped on our pipelines and/or terminalled, stored or throughput in our terminals and refinery processing units;

the economic viability of HF Sinclair, our other customers and our joint ventures' other customers, including any refusal or inability of our or our joint ventures' customers or counterparties to perform their obligations under their contracts;

the demand for refined petroleum products in the markets we serve;

our ability to purchase and integrate future acquired operations;

our ability to complete previously announced or contemplated acquisitions;

the availability and cost of additional debt and equity financing;

the possibility of temporary or permanent reductions in production or shutdowns at refineries utilizing our pipelines, terminal facilities and refinery processing units, due to reasons such as infection in the workforce, in response to reductions in demand, accidents, unexpected leaks or spills, unscheduled shutdowns, weather events, civil unrest, expropriation of assets, and other economic, diplomatic, legislative, or political events or developments, terrorism, cyberattacks, or other catastrophes or disruptions affecting our operations, terminal facilities, machinery, pipelines and other logistics assets, equipment, or information systems, or any of the foregoing of our suppliers, customers, or third-party providers or lower gross margins due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and labor costs, and any potential asset impairments resulting from, or the failure to have adequate insurance coverage for or receive insurance recoveries from, such actions;

the effects of current and future government regulations and policies, including the effects of current and future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in interest rates;

delay by government authorities in issuing permits necessary for our business or our capital projects;

our and our joint venture partners' ability to complete and maintain operational efficiency in carrying out routine operations and capital construction projects;

the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks;

uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and any associated military campaigns which may disrupt crude oil supplies and markets for refined products and create instability in the financial markets that could restrict our ability to raise capital;

general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States;

the impact of recent or proposed changes in the tax laws and regulations that affect master limited partnerships; and

other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Income, Distributable Cash Flow and Volumes

The following tables present income, distributable cash flow and volume information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended September 30, Change from 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues Pipelines: Affiliates - refined product pipelines $ 24,731 $ 18,702 $ 6,029 Affiliates - intermediate pipelines 7,988 7,537 451 Affiliates - crude pipelines 23,169 19,536 3,633 55,888 45,775 10,113 Third parties - refined product pipelines 6,694 8,799 (2,105 ) Third parties - crude pipelines 14,565 12,780 1,785 77,147 67,354 9,793 Terminals, tanks and loading racks: Affiliates 39,557 29,436 10,121 Third parties 4,875 3,881 994 44,432 33,317 11,115 Refinery processing units - Affiliates 27,423 21,913 5,510 Total revenues 149,002 122,584 26,418 Operating costs and expenses Operations 60,470 42,793 17,677 Depreciation and amortization 25,236 21,826 3,410 General and administrative 3,751 3,849 (98 ) 89,457 68,468 20,989 Operating income 59,545 54,116 5,429 Equity in earnings of equity method investments (16,334 ) 3,689 (20,023 ) Interest expense, including amortization (22,965 ) (13,417 ) (9,548 ) Interest income 24,234 6,835 17,399 Gain on sale of assets and other 494 77 417 (14,571 ) (2,816 ) (11,755 ) Income before income taxes 44,974 51,300 (6,326 ) State income tax expense (38 ) 4 (42 ) Net income 44,936 51,304 (6,368 ) Allocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,985 ) (2,144 ) (841 ) Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners $ 41,951 $ 49,160 $ (7,209 ) Limited partners' earnings per unit - basic and diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.46 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average limited partners' units outstanding 126,440 105,440 21,000 EBITDA(1) $ 65,956 $ 77,564 $ (11,608 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 110,092 $ 83,270 $ 26,822 Distributable cash flow(2) $ 78,731 $ 66,810 $ 11,921 Volumes (bpd) Pipelines: Affiliates - refined product pipelines 167,618 115,507 52,111 Affiliates - intermediate pipelines 137,049 136,398 651 Affiliates - crude pipelines 507,419 271,717 235,702 812,086 523,622 288,464 Third parties - refined product pipelines 38,040 46,834 (8,794 ) Third parties - crude pipelines 131,622 136,247 (4,625 ) 981,748 706,703 275,045 Terminals and loading racks: Affiliates 583,089 419,665 163,424 Third parties 37,782 52,541 (14,759 ) 620,871 472,206 148,665 Refinery processing units - Affiliates 72,065 72,297 (232 ) Total for pipelines and terminal assets (bpd) 1,674,684 1,251,206 423,478

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change from 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues Pipelines: Affiliates - refined product pipelines $ 62,511 $ 56,520 $ 5,991 Affiliates - intermediate pipelines 23,015 22,564 451 Affiliates - crude pipelines 62,417 58,241 4,176 147,943 137,325 10,618 Third parties - refined product pipelines 21,169 28,188 (7,019 ) Third parties - crude pipelines 41,134 36,667 4,467 210,246 202,180 8,066 Terminals, tanks and loading racks: Affiliates 108,997 95,431 13,566 Third parties 17,008 12,955 4,053 126,005 108,386 17,619 Refinery processing units - Affiliates 68,719 65,436 3,283 Total revenues 404,970 376,002 28,968 Operating costs and expenses Operations 156,994 126,226 30,768 Depreciation and amortization 74,397 71,894 2,503 General and administrative 12,745 9,664 3,081 Goodwill impairment — 11,034 (11,034 ) 244,136 218,818 25,318 Operating income 160,834 157,184 3,650 Equity in earnings of equity method investments (7,261 ) 8,875 (16,136 ) Interest expense, including amortization (56,951 ) (40,595 ) (16,356 ) Interest income 61,212 19,997 41,215 Gain on sales-type leases — 24,677 (24,677 ) Other income (loss) 640 5,994 (5,354 ) (2,360 ) 18,948 (21,308 ) Income before income taxes 158,474 176,132 (17,658 ) State income tax expense (83 ) (60 ) (23 ) Net income 158,391 176,072 (17,681 ) Allocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,089 ) (6,770 ) (3,319 ) Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners $ 148,302 $ 169,302 $ (21,000 ) Limited partners' earnings per unit—basic and diluted $ 1.22 $ 1.60 $ (0.38 ) Weighted average limited partners' units outstanding 120,902 105,440 15,462 EBITDA(1) $ 218,521 $ 261,854 $ (43,333 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 299,673 $ 259,466 $ 40,207 Distributable cash flow(2) $ 221,643 $ 206,707 $ 14,936 Volumes (bpd) Pipelines: Affiliates - refined product pipelines 138,608 118,033 20,575 Affiliates - intermediate pipelines 126,550 131,873 (5,323 ) Affiliates - crude pipelines 460,641 261,117 199,524 725,799 511,023 214,776 Third parties - refined product pipelines 41,646 47,805 (6,159 ) Third parties - crude pipelines 133,598 131,842 1,756 901,043 690,670 210,373 Terminals and loading racks: Affiliates 534,305 386,400 147,905 Third parties 40,923 50,542 (9,619 ) 575,228 436,942 138,286 Refinery processing units - Affiliates 69,903 69,904 (1 ) Total for pipelines and terminal assets (bpd) 1,546,174 1,197,516 348,658

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is calculated as net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("Holly Energy Partners") plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) state income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus (i) goodwill impairment, (ii) acquisition integration and regulatory costs, (iii) our share of Osage environmental remediation expenses included in equity in earnings of equity method investments and (iv) tariffs and fees not included in revenues due to impacts from lease accounting for certain tariffs and fees minus (v) gain on sales-type leases, (vi) gain on significant asset sales and (vii) pipeline lease payments not included in operating costs and expenses. Portions of our minimum guaranteed pipeline and terminal tariffs and fees for assets subject to sales-type lease accounting are recorded as interest income with the remaining amounts recorded as a reduction in net investment in leases. Similarly, certain pipeline lease payments were previously recorded as operating costs and expenses, but the underlying lease was reclassified from an operating lease to a financing lease, and these payments are now recorded as interest expense and reductions in the lease liability. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners or operating income, as indications of our operating performance or as alternatives to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for compliance with financial covenants. Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September

30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners $ 41,951 $ 49,160 $ 148,302 $ 169,302 Add (subtract): Interest expense 22,965 13,417 56,951 40,595 Interest income (24,234 ) (6,835 ) (61,212 ) (19,997 ) State income tax expense 38 (4 ) 83 60 Depreciation and amortization 25,236 21,826 74,397 71,894 EBITDA 65,956 77,564 218,521 261,854 Gain on sales-type leases — — — (24,677 ) Gain on significant asset sales — — — (5,263 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 11,034 Share of Osage environmental remediation costs 20,297 — 20,297 — Acquisition integration and regulatory costs 373 — 2,095 — Tariffs and fees not included in revenues 25,072 7,312 63,579 21,337 Lease payments not included in operating costs (1,606 ) (1,606 ) (4,819 ) (4,819 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,092 $ 83,270 $ 299,673 $ 259,466

(2) Distributable cash flow is not a calculation based upon GAAP. However, the amounts included in the calculation are derived from amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements, with the general exception of maintenance capital expenditures. Distributable cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners or operating income, as an indication of our operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Distributable cash flow is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Distributable cash flow is presented here because it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance. It is also used by management for internal analysis and our performance units. We believe that this measure provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. Set forth below is our calculation of distributable cash flow.

Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September

30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners $ 41,951 $ 49,160 $ 148,302 $ 169,302 Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 25,236 21,826 74,397 71,894 Amortization of discount and deferred debt charges 1,060 763 2,863 2,992 Customer billings greater (less) than net income recognized (587 ) (122 ) 34 (301 ) Maintenance capital expenditures(3) (4,679 ) (3,351 ) (15,262 ) (8,834 ) Increase (decrease) in environmental liability 5,364 271 5,120 36 Share of Osage insurance coverage 12,500 — 12,500 — Decrease in reimbursable deferred revenue (3,538 ) (2,991 ) (10,127 ) (10,507 ) Gain on sales-type leases — — — (24,677 ) Gain on significant asset sales — — — (5,263 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 11,034 Other 1,424 1,254 3,816 1,031 Distributable cash flow $ 78,731 $ 66,810 $ 221,643 $ 206,707

(3) Maintenance capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to replace partially or fully depreciated assets in order to maintain the existing operating capacity of our assets and to extend their useful lives. Maintenance capital expenditures include expenditures required to maintain equipment reliability, tankage and pipeline integrity, safety and to address environmental regulations. Set forth below is certain balance sheet data.

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,551 $ 14,381 Working capital $ 20,570 $ 17,461 Total assets $ 2,764,971 $ 2,165,867 Long-term debt $ 1,593,797 $ 1,333,049 Partners' equity $ 835,178 $ 443,017

