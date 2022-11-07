The "Turkey Market for Marine Coatings 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-depth report focuses on the Turkish market for marine coatings and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for marine coatings, with 2021 as the base year and forecasts for 2026.

The information in the report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes (2011-2025) by:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2026)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2020 and 2021)

Market shares by company in volume (2020 and 2021)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Others)

Functional Layer (Primer, Topcoat, Antifouling)

End Use (DIY/Leisure, New Build, Professional Maintenance/Shipyards)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, end use and Functional Layer (2020 and 2021)

Distribution: 2021 Share by Channel (Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales)

Key Topics Covered:

1. TR Coatings Background

1.1 TR Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2 Foreword Marine Coatings

3. TR Marine Coatings Overview Distribution

4. TR Marine Coatings Product Section

4.1 TR Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Marine Coatings

4.3 Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.3.4 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.3.5 Prices and Market Values by End Use

4.3.6 Prices and Market Values by Functional Layer

4.4 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.3 Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.4 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.5 Functional Layer: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Marine Coatings

4.6 Distribution: Marine Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xz3jk0

