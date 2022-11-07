BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand" or the "Company"), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

" We have made great strides building out our portfolio that is delivering strong total investment income growth. Combined with prudent expense management, we achieved net investment income per share of $0.39 for the quarter, a measurable improvement over last year," commented Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand. " We are excited about our future. With a flexible balance sheet that is supported by multiple sources of capital, we believe we can continue to evolve our portfolio company mix, scale our business to drive investment income and further grow our distributable dividends, as we continue to seek additional portfolio investments to drive higher earnings."

Third Quarter Highlights

Total investment income grew $542,000, or 54%, to $1.6 million primarily due to increased interest income from portfolio companies and higher portfolio dividend income.

Total expenses were $499,000 compared with $962,000 in the prior-year period. The decrease largely was due to lower accrued capital gain incentive fees. The current quarter accrual was $22,000 compared with $454,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding capital gains incentive fees, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $477,000, down $31,000, or 6%, from the prior-year period. The decrease reflects lower interest expense given the Company's SBA indebtedness was paid off in full in December 2021, partially offset by higher professional fees resulting from the new senior secured revolving credit facility completed in the second quarter of 2022. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income was $1.0 million, or $0.39 per share, compared with $53,000, or $0.02 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual, was $0.40 for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $0.20 in the third quarter of 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2022, Rand's portfolio included investments with a fair value of $59.7 million across 29 portfolio businesses. This was up $725,000, or 1%, from June 30, 2022, due primarily to the change in ACV Auctions' (Nasdaq: ACVA) market value and a follow-on investment in ITA Acquisitions LLC ("ITA"). At September 30, 2022, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 54% in debt investments, 36% in equity investments in private companies, and 10% in publicly traded equities consisting of other BDCs and ACV Auctions. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 12.1%.

Third quarter 2022:

Follow on equity investment of $400,000 in ITA, a blind and shade manufacturer. Rand's total equity investment in ITA had a fair value of $749,000 at quarter-end. Rand also has a $3.5 million debt investment in ITA.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million compared with $834,000 at the end of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held approximately $3.6 million in publicly traded equities of other BDCs and $2.5 million of ACV Auctions shares, all of which are available for future liquidity requirements including dividends and portfolio investments.

There were no borrowings under the Company's $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility at quarter-end. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company made a small initial funding drawdown.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during the third quarter of 2022.

Dividends

On July 28, 2022, Rand declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, which was paid during the third quarter to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30,

2022

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $4,612,896 and $0, respectively) $4,237,896 $- Affiliate investments (cost of $26,176,398 and $27,357,797, respectively) 29,521,315 30,279,873 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $22,329,474 and $25,012,871, respectively) 25,964,429 33,788,589 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $53,118,768 and $52,370,668, respectively) 59,723,640 64,068,462 Cash 1,035,455 833,875 Interest receivable 220,664 128,047 Prepaid income taxes 51,136 252,010 Deferred tax asset 229,398 181,003 Other assets 447,317 181,457 Total assets $61,707,610 $65,644,854 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $225,649 $891,102 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 74,142 51,689 Capital gains incentive fees 2,667,000 3,547,760 Deferred revenue 358,886 408,887 Total liabilities 3,325,677 4,899,438 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 9/30/22 and 12/31/21 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 51,679,809 51,679,809 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 9/30/22 and 12/31/21 (1,566,605) (1,566,605) Total distributable earnings 8,003,837 10,367,320 Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share - 9/30/22: $22.62; 12/31/21: $23.54) 58,381,933 60,745,416 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $61,707,610 $65,644,854

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months

ended

September 30,

2022 Three months

ended

September 30,

2021 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2022 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2021 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investment $ 124,408 $ 8,898 $ 124,408 $ 11,765 Affiliate investments 581,911 409,467 1,767,024 1,023,968 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 393,686 339,416 1,125,544 1,075,016 Total interest from portfolio companies 1,100,005 757,781 3,016,976 2,110,749 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 48 473 49 13,343 Total interest from other investments 48 473 49 13,343 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 305,959 100,896 552,469 208,947 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 115,700 129,013 358,700 404,678 Total dividend and other investment income 421,659 229,909 911,169 613,625 Fee income: Control investments 3,900 - 3,900 - Affiliate investments 19,340 13,867 72,160 77,785 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 9,313 10,313 27,941 24,270 Total fee income 32,553 24,180 104,001 102,055 Total investment income 1,554,265 1,012,343 4,032,195 2,839,772 Expenses: Base management fee 225,730 230,724 696,772 619,240 Capital gains incentive fees 22,000 454,000 (880,760 ) 4,114,000 Interest expense 26,042 104,190 26,042 312,570 Professional fees 126,089 94,258 569,310 378,382 Stockholders and office operating 41,739 43,420 163,327 184,503 Directors' fees 47,800 39,050 137,783 114,450 Insurance 9,525 9,230 31,788 28,937 Corporate development - 2,027 3,753 10,330 Bad debt recovery - (15,000 ) - (15,000 ) Other operating 34 - 124 108 Total expenses 498,959 961,899 748,139 5,747,520 Net investment income (loss) before income taxes: 1,055,306 50,444 3,284,056 (2,907,748 ) Income tax expense 45,140 (2,708 ) 83,750 17,015 Net investment income (loss) 1,010,166 53,152 3,200,306 (2,924,763 )

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Continued (Unaudited) Three months

ended

September 30,

2022 Three months

ended

September 30,

2021 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2022 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2021 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Affiliate investments - - 167,159 135,430 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 1,919 2,601,361 523,432 4,594,036 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 1,919 2,601,361 690,591 4,729,466 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments - 3,647,299 47,841 3,647,299 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 92,817 (3,980,612) (5,140,762) 9,401,742 Change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation before income taxes 92,817 (333,313) (5,092,921) 13,049,041 Deferred income tax expense - - - 951 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments 92,817 (333,313) (5,092,921) 13,048,090 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 94,736 2,268,048 (4,402,330) 17,777,556 Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $1,104,902 $2,321,200 ($1,202,024) $14,852,793 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,581,679 2,581,021 2,581,942 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $0.43 $0.90 ($0.47) $5.75

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (Unaudited) Three months

ended

September 30,

2022 Three months

ended

September 30,

2021 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2022 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2021 Net assets at beginning of period $57,664,184 $58,119,821 $60,745,416 $46,104,830 Net investment income (loss) 1,010,166 53,152 3,200,306 (2,924,763) Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 1,919 2,601,361 690,591 4,729,466 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments 92,817 (333,313) (5,092,921) 13,048,090 Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations 1,104,902 2,321,200 (1,202,024) 14,852,793 Purchase of treasury shares - (20,771) - (20,771) Declaration of dividend (387,153) (258,125) (1,161,459) (774,727) Net assets at end of period $58,381,933 $60,162,125 $58,381,933 $60,162,125

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses to

GAAP Total Expense

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total expenses removing the effect of any expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

September 30, 2022 Three months

ended

September 30, 2021 Total expenses $ 498,959 $ 961,899 Exclude expenses for capital gains incentive fees 22,000 454,000 Adjusted expenses $ 476,959 $ 507,899

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share to

GAAP Net Investment Income per Share

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment Income per Share, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income per Share removing the effect of any expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment Income per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

September 30, 2022 Three months

ended

September 30, 2021 Net investment income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.02 Exclude expenses for capital gains incentive fees per share 0.01 0.18 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.40 $ 0.20

