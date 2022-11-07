ARway Corporation: ARway Corp. Now Trading in the USA Under The Stock Symbol: ARWYF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSNX:ARWY), is disrupting the Augmented Reality Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market under the stock symbol: ARWYF

On October 26th, 2022 ARway was spun-out by Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), and directly listed on the CSE at a price of $0.25. The last quote on November 4th 2022 was $1.49 on the CSE representing a 600% increase in value. Nextech AR is focused on creating shareholder value by acquiring or developing transformative 3D, AR and AI technologies incubating them and then bringing them to market directly or through a spin-out transaction.

Nextech AR has been successful in developing and operating ARitize 3D, Toggle 3D, MapD and now has successfully spun-out ARway. The company believes that with these spin-outs it's unlocking enormous pent-up-value currently sitting within its diverse portfolio of 3D, AR and AI technologies and busineses. With the success in unlocking ARway's value, Nextech is now actively considering additional similar spin-out opportunities. Nextech AR retains control of 13 million shares of ARway or about 50% of the shares issued and outstanding.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of ARway comments 'We are excited to see such early market enthusiasm for ARway as the market is clearly validating its technologies which we believe were extremely undervalued while sitting inside Nextech AR. He continues "We are pleased to be able to offer trading in ARway for our USA shareholders so quickly after listing on the CSE, but we are not done. We are in the process of uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets"). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB once approved which we believe will bring additional shareholders and liquidity to ARway.

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

