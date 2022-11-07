

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

PLC at close of business on 4 November 2022 were:

141.51p Capital only

142.70p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share Issuance of 750,000 ordinary shares on 20th June

2022, the Company now has 134,356,194 Ordinary Shares in issue.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and

Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the

Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol

will remain unchanged.