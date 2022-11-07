Scientists have completed a one-year trial of a model that calculates solar irradiation forecasts up to 24 hours in advance. Singapore's Energy Market Authority now plans to adopt solar irradiance forecasting, as the model has an average error rate below 10% for one-hour forecasts.The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) has wrapped up a year-long trial of a model that produces solar irradiance forecasts. It will now integrate it into the city-state's energy management system. SERIS said the trial showed that the system can predict island-wide irradiance up to one hour in advance, ...

