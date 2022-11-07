Oxular Limited, a clinical-stage retinal therapeutics company developing long-lasting targeted treatments for retinal disorders to improve patients' vision, today announced the appointment of James "Jim" Jogerst as chief business officer, who will lead the company's business development strategy, and oversee its current and planned strategic partnerships. Mr. Jogerst joins Oxular from Rubius Therapeutics, where he served as chief business officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Oxular team. He brings a more than twenty-year track record of developing, structuring and closing high-value, strategic transactions," said Thomas Cavanagh, chief executive officer of Oxular. "We are building a leading retinal therapeutics franchise, with a robust pipeline of best-in-class and first-in-class treatments for a range of retinal diseases and disruptive technologies that enhance the delivery of our treatments as well as those in development by industry leaders. As we advance both our pipeline and platform technologies, we look forward to tapping into Jim's deep experience to help bring much-needed safe and durable treatments to patients to improve their vision and enhance their lives."

Mr. Jogerst is a seasoned business development expert in the biopharmaceutical industry, with an established deal sheet that includes more than twenty strategic transactions specifically in the fields of retinal therapeutics and devices. Mr. Jogerst joins Oxular from Rubius Therapeutics, where he served as chief business officer with responsibility for leading business development strategy and execution, including strategic partnerships, collaborations and alliances that aligned with Rubius' overall corporate strategy. Previously, Mr. Jogerst led licensing transactions in Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Infectious Diseases and Vaccines business, where he led the acquisition of Synthetic Genomics' self-replicating RNA platform and numerous research and development agreements. Mr. Jogerst spent more than ten years with Alcon, Inc., medical company specializing in eye care products, where he developed and executed the business development, licensing and mergers and acquisitions strategy for Alcon's three global retinal franchises: surgical, pharmaceutical and vision care. Mr. Jogerst holds an MBA in finance and international business from Pepperdine University and a B.A. in economics and political science from the University of North Texas. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

"Oxular is a compelling retinal company with a pipeline and platform that holds significant market opportunities. Its Oxulumis device has demonstrated the unique ability to provide routine, precise suprachoroidal drug delivery and is broadly applicable to a range of therapeutic modalities from both internal and external development," said Mr. Jogerst. "Further, the company's lead OXU-001, has the potential to address retinal specialists' need for a potent, long-lasting, side-effect sparing anti-inflammatory treatment. I am thrilled to join such a high-caliber team to help advance products that I believe have the potential to transform the treatment of retinal diseases."

